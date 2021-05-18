Armed police arrest Portsmouth teenager in Somerstown

Armed police scrambled to Somerstown yesterday 17 May to arrest a teenager

A shocking video of police detaining a young boy has emerged today after 2 teenagers were arrested after calls at around 6.40 pm.

The video shows police holding a young boy over the BMW X5 after he was detained.

Whilst videoing the incident to protect the young boy’s safety the PCSO in the video attempted to push the person filming away, he was then warned of his actions and told he does not have authority to physically touch anyone and asked to please step away.

Due to telling the PCSO the physical behaviour was a form of assault, he then waves his hands and walks away saying why do you have to get involved.

After numerous requests from the boy who had been detained, and asking for the police to remove his hood as he was getting hot and it being a hot day the police refused to assist in this.

Then you see one of the boy’s friends run behind and pull his hood down which sparked other officers to grab the young male.

It is seen in the video that an officer now known as 14880 Kevin Newby grabs the males arm as armed officers attempt to detain the young male.

Under police legislation, PCSO’s are unable to use force to detain any person as laid out in the following.

Power to detain: A PCSO has the Power to detain a person whom a PCSO has

reason to believe has committed a relevant offence and who fails to comply with a

requirement to give name and address or who gives an answer which the PCSO

reasonably suspects to be false or inaccurate for up to 30 minutes or until the arrival

of a police officer (or to accompany that person to a police station if he or she elects

to do so on request). Paragraph 2 of Schedule 4 to the Police Reform Act 2002.

This power to detain is without force and a PCSO can not put hands on to prevent

the wrongdoer from leaving until constable arrives. Refusing to give details after

committing a relevant offence is an offence in itself and is summary only (fine). If the

offence is indictable and they necessity reasons are under PACE are met then the

PCSO can use reasonable force under Section 3 Criminal Law Act 1967 to arrest

the wrongdoer so that they can retain them until a PC arrives.

The teenager that pulled his friends hood was later de-arrested but the boy detained over the police vehicle was later taken to custody in a police van.

A complaint has been made to Hampshire Constabulary to address the officers and PCSO’S unprofessional behaviour, we will publish an update when the complaint has been addressed.