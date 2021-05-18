Driver rams speed camera then sets car on fire following a collision near Swanley

A black Jeep Grand Cherokee was destroyed in the fire, which happened in Top Dartford Road, Hextable on 29 April 2021. The vehicle is reported to have initially collided with a metal pole at around 6.15pm, causing damage to a roadside camera. It was then set on fire and the driver left the scene.

Officers investigating the incident have carried out house-to-house enquiries and continue to examine local CCTV opportunities. It is believed a second vehicle may have been travelling in convoy with the Jeep and was used by the suspects to leave the scene. This vehicle was possibly a dark blue Volvo, resembling an XC90 model. It is thought to have headed in the direction of Wilmington.

Anyone with information who is yet to speak to police should call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/71936/21. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form. Detectives are also urging drivers who were in the area around this time to check any dash cams, as they may contain important evidence.