Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate Dean Smith from Atherton, Greater Manchester after a pregnant woman was punched in the stomach

Smith is urgently wanted for questioning in connection with the attack at Atherton station on 2 May.
The victim was punched in the stomach before having her purse stolen. She was taken to hospital and thankfully doesn’t have any lasting injuries.
Officers have conducted extensive enquiries to try and locate Smith, 31, since the incident but have so far been unable to trace him.
He is believed to be local to the Atherton area.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100030550. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.