A teenager from the Moss Side area of Manchester has been jailed for over six-and-a-half years for firearms and drug offences after discarding a loaded shotgun during a police chase in March last year

Nathaniel Morris was sentenced to six years and eight months on Friday 14 May at Manchester Crown Court after admitting possession of a firearm and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Morris, of Chattock Street, is the latest conviction relating to GMP’s Xcalibre Task Force crackdown on firearms in South Manchester.

The offences relate to an incident on the evening of Wednesday 25 March 2020 when patrolling officers on Oxford Road were made aware by a member of the public of a suspected robbery by a group of youths on bikes.

Police executed a search of the area and later spotted a man, now known to be Morris, on his white bike on Freetown Close.

Morris immediately attempted to flee from officers but was forced off his bike a short distance later and subsequently arrested after a foot chase ending in the car park of Manchester Science Park.

The teenager was searched and found to have a shotgun cartridge in one of his jacket pockets before a balaclava and gloves were recovered from near to where he was detained.

A further area search on St Bees Close where Morris abandoned his bike led to the discovery of a single barrel shotgun, later found to be loaded with ammunition. The shotgun was found to have a shortened barrel and a string attached to it to make it easier to carry.