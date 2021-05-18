Police officer charged with causing deaths of aunt and nephew

The CPS has authorised charging PC Edward Welch, an officer from the Metropolitan Police, with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and dangerous driving on 31 August 2016 in Penge, South London.

The date and court venue for his first appearance will be fixed in due course.

A second PC who was with PC Welch has not been charged as the CPS concluded the legal test for a prosecution was not met for any alleged offences.

The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

PC Edward Welch (DOB 24/06/1988) is charged with:

On 31.08.16 drove a mechanically propelled vehicle dangerously on various roads and thereby caused the death of Makayah McDermott, Contrary to section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

On 31.08.16 drove a mechanically propelled vehicle dangerously on various roads and thereby caused the death of Rozanne Cooper, Contrary to section 1 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

On 31.08.16 drove a mechanically propelled vehicle dangerously on various roads and thereby caused serious injury to Yahla McDermott, Contrary to section 1A of the Road Traffic Act 1988

On 31.08.16 drove a mechanically propelled vehicle dangerously on various roads, Contrary to section 2 of the Road Traffic Act 1988

The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.

The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.