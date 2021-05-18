A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery in Broadstairs

Kent Police received a report that three teenagers were threatened and had items stolen during a robbery in a car park in Callis Court Road between 9.30pm and 10pm on Tuesday 4 May 2021.

A 28-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on Monday 17 May on suspicion of robbery and possessing Class A drugs.

He has been released on bail until 4 June while enquiries continue.

Officers are continuing to investigate the robbery and ask that anyone with information or CCTV footage, who has not yet spoken to an officer, contacts Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/75245/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.