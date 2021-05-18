Emergency servics are currently on scene at Havenstone Way, Swaythling, after a piece of unexploded ordnance was discovered

A 50 metre cordon has been put in place and homes within that area have been evacuated for the safety of residents.

Westbrook Way, Eric Meadus Close, and Wessex Lane between Wide Lane and Farmery Close is closed and residents have been advised to stay indoors. Farmery Close itself is open.

Nearby footpaths have been closed and Swaythling railway station has been advised.

We are working with our partners in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team to dispose of the item safely.

For your safety, please avoid the area while this is carried out.

Message sent by

James Butler (Police, Corporate Communications Officer, Hampshire and Isle of Wight)