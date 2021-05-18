Haringey moped rider jailed after repeatedly exposing himself to women

A moped rider who repeatedly targeted and indecently exposed himself to lone women around the Haringey area has been jailed for 16 months.

Jefferson Goncalves De Lima Da Silva, 29 (30.06.91) of Beresford Road, Haringey was sentenced to 16 months’ imprisonment, concurrent on all charges, at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 17 May for nine counts of indecent exposure and two counts of sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty to the above offences at the same court on Monday, 17 May.

The court heard that between September 2019 to June 2020, Goncalves De Lima Da Silva targeted a number of women, predominantly in the Haringey area, but also across east London.

Driving around on a moped in the evenings, Goncalves De Lima Da Silva would seek out women who he would then stop and ask for directions.

As the women stopped to offer assistance, Goncalves De Lima Da Silva, on eleven separate occasions, indecently exposed himself before driving off, leaving the victims in a state of shock. Some victims reported that Da Silva had masturbated and that he had laughed or smiled at their panicked reactions on several occasions.

On two separate occasions, Goncalves De Lima Da Silva sexually assaulted two women by inappropriately touching them, again using his moped as a means to quickly escape.

Detectives from the Met’s North Area Public Protection Unit launched an investigation and subsequently arrested Goncalves De Lima Da Silva on 27 June 2020 after CCTV analysis, witness accounts and vehicle registration checks linked him to the incidents.

Da Silva is subject to notification requirements for 10 years and is to remain on licence for a further 12 months. He was also issued a Deprivation Order for his moped, under the s.153 Sentencing Act.

Detective Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, from the Met’s North Area Public Protection Team, said: “Goncalves De Lima Da Silva is a dangerous and predatory individual who targeted numerous lone females, walking in the evening on residential roads. I hope this sentence sends a clear message that such acts will not be tolerated.

“Preventing and detecting sexual offences remains a top priority for the Metropolitan Police. We will work tirelessly to identify offenders and to get justice for victims of crime.

“I encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a sexual offence to contact police. Specially trained officers will provide advice and ongoing support.”

Detective Constable Myles Bossman, investigating officer from the North Area Public Protection Unit added:“I would like to thank all of the victims who came forward to report these incidents to police. Many victims recalled feelings of fear and disgust, given the brazen and vulgar nature of the acts. It was their courage which helped bring Mr Goncalves De Lima Da Silva to justice.”

If you need to report a crime, you can do so by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.