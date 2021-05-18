Officer jailed for GBH dismissed without notice

A Metropolitan Police officer jailed for grievous bodily harm has been dismissed without notice.

PC Charlie Harrison, 39, attached to the Violent Crime Task Force, was convicted by majority verdict on Friday, 26 March at Southwark Crown Court and subsequently sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

The conviction related to an incident that happened on 31 December 2018 at around 14:15hrs.

A man, aged in his 40s, was walking with his two sons along Sebert Road, Forest Gate, E7.

The man was approached by PC Harrison, who was on duty and in plain clothes, with the apparent intention of conducting a police stop.

PC Harrison then used his foot to strike the man’s legs.

This caused him to fall to the ground, and as a result, suffer a fracture to the knee.

The injured man was treated in hospital for his injuries. He reported the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as a public complaint in January 2019.

The IOPC decided the Met should investigate locally.

An investigation was launched by officers from the Directorate of Professional Standards and PC Harrison was charged with GBH in August 2019.

On Tuesday, 18 May a special case hearing was held for PC Harrison to answer allegations that his conduct breached standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct and use of force.

After consideration of all the evidence, the hearing found all the allegations proven and PC Harrison was dismissed without notice.

Commander Paul Betts, Professionalism, said: “This is a very serious matter with PC Harrison jailed following his conviction for GBH. A misconduct hearing has now been held and PC Harrison’s actions found to have fallen well below the standard we expect of our police officers.

“This type of behaviour has no place in our police service and it is right PC Harrison has now been dismissed without notice. He will also be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.”