Appeal for Sightings of Missing 77-Year-Old Elmie Williams, Leeds

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 77-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Leeds.

Elmie Williams

Elmie Williams was last seen in the Hyde Park area of Leeds at around 3pm this afternoon (Tuesday, 18 May).

She is described as a black woman, approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of very slim build, with short, dark brown, plaited hair. She was wearing a black and white striped skirt, grey quilted coat with belt and fur around the hood and a knitted beige hat, turned up at the front. She was carrying a black handbag with strap.

The police and Elmie’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen her or with information that could help the police with their enquiries to locate her are asked to call 101 or use 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 1376 of 18/05.