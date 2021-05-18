A woman has been jailed after she assaulted her two month old daughter in Brookside, Telford

Sarah Ngaba, 27 years old from Briarwood, Telford has been sentenced to 14 years to serve a minimum of nine years eight months.

The incident happened at an address in Brookside, Telford in November 2019.

The child suffered life changing injuries.

Detective Inspector Jo Whitehead from the vulnerability team in Telford said:

“This is a significant custodial sentence for such an incredibly distressing case.

“Ngaba displayed the total opposite behaviour to that which would be expected of a caring mother.

“Her horrific actions have resulted in her daughter’s future quality of life sadly being permanently diminished.”