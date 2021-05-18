Tributes have been paid to a young father who died after his car collided with a school bus

Chris John, 31, died after the crash on the A478 near Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire at around 8.30am on Monday.

His family said he was “adored by everyone whose lives he touched especially his two young daughters”.

They said they were “devastated by the sudden and tragic loss” of Mr John, who was from Clynderwen.

A total of 17 pupils from Ysgol y Preseli received minor injuries when the two vehicles collided.

Two of them were taken to the hospital for treatment after the crash on the road between Llandissilio and Llanglydwen.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr John’s family said: “Chris adored and was adored by everyone whose lives he touched especially his two young daughters.

“While the family was always his first passion, we are immensely proud of his sporting success, representing his country at short mat bowls alongside his father and younger brother.

“Our family have been moved by the support of his and our many friends, both in Llanboidy where he grew up and his home of Clynderwen.”

Pembrokeshire council said the children travelling on the number 636 bus from Tenby to Crymych had been injured but not seriously – and parents had been contacted.

Local Pembrokeshire councillor Huw George said after the crash: “It’s a very sad day and there’s a cloud over our community.”