A Leicester man has been found guilty of murder following a fatal stabbing in the city last year

Patrick McDonagh, 21, was convicted following a five-week trial at Leicester Crown Court – and was sentenced to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 26 years.

He was also found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He appeared in court alongside 23-year-old Daniella Hill, who was found not guilty of murder but was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

She was sentenced to 15 months, but will be released from custody following time already served on remand while awaiting trial.

At around 2am on Sunday 23 August, a fight broke out involving a number of people in Braunstone Gate, which resulted in McDonagh stabbing 22-year-old Abubakar Abbas in the neck.

Mr Abbas was taken to hospital, but died as a result of the injury he suffered shortly after 11am on Tuesday 25 August.

Following the incident McDonagh – of Red House Gardens, Eyres Monsell – and Hill, of Kinley Road in Leicester, fled the scene.

Police and the ambulance service were called and immediate enquiries began to establish who was responsible. Shortly after 6am, officers visited Hill’s address where both were arrested. During a search of the house, two pairs of blood-stained trainers were found inside a washing machine that had not been switched on.

Other blood-stained clothes were found within the property.

Both were arrested in connection with the incident and were then further arrested on suspicion of murder following Mr Abbas’ death.

CCTV evidence obtained during the subsequent investigation identified that McDonagh had been carrying a knife, which he gave to Hill to look after.

Patrick McDonagh.jpg

Patrick McDonagh

Detective Inspector Kenny Henry, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) was the senior investigating officer.

He said: “The night this incident occurred, McDonagh went out armed with a knife, which during the course of the evening Hill concealed for him. It is evident that McDonagh was prepared to use it should it be necessary.

“Sadly it was used to take a young man’s life.

“My deepest condolences go out to Abubakar’s family and loved ones. The co-operation, understanding and dignity they have shown throughout the investigation and subsequent court case is a credit to his memory.

“He was a loving son and brother and I know that they miss him dearly. I know the outcome of this trial will not bring him back, but I hope those closest to him can take some reassurance that both McDonagh and Hill have been brought to justice and convicted of their crimes.”