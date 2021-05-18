PC banned from policing for life after ‘disgusting’ attack on woman

A PC who launched a ‘disgusting’ attack on a woman has been banned from policing for life, as an accelerated misconduct panel today ruled he would have been sacked had he not already resigned.

PC Oliver Banfield, who had been suspended from the force, was convicted of assault after an investigation by Warwickshire Police. Following his conviction he resigned from West Midlands Police where he had been a student officer since October 2019.

Following today’s decision by the panel chaired by Chief Constable Sir David Thompson, Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “I was frustrated that I was not able to make a more personal statement and respond to queries from members of the public before today but it is imperative that we followed due process and procedure so we did not jeopardise the case at any stage.

“The misconduct process had to wait until after the criminal and court process because of police regulations.

“Following the misconduct hearing, Banfield will go onto a barred list and he will be unable to work in policing again.

“I recognise the distress Emma Homer – who was assaulted and verbally abused by Banfield – has suffered during this time; the actions of this former officer were completely unacceptable.

“I was as disgusted by the behaviour of Banfield as anyone. He is clearly not the kind of person who should ever have a role in policing.”