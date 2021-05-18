A man convicted of trying to kill a man and seriously injuring two others has been imprisoned for 22 years, with three others who took part in the attack also jailed

In the early hours of January 1, 2020, the four men entered a caravan site in Gypsy Lane, Irchester, and used knives, machetes and billhooks to attack the occupants of two caravans after one of their victims had intervened to stop an assault on a stranger while the two groups had been out together celebrating the new year.

Following an extensive investigation by Northamptonshire Police, the four went on trial in March this year, which resulted in Patrick McDonagh, aged 37, being convicted of the attempted murder of one man, two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent against two other men, and possession of an offensive weapon.

John McDonagh, aged 38, Bernard McDonagh, aged 20, and Charlie McDonagh, aged 21, were all convicted of three counts of grievous bodily harm with intent against the three victims, and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

At their sentencing hearing at Northampton Crown Court today, Tuesday, May 18, His Honour Judge Mayo sentenced Patrick McDonagh, of Crabb Street, Rushden, to 22 years in prison.

John McDonagh, of Whitegate Stables, Leicestershire, was sentenced to 13 years and six months.

Bernard McDonagh, also of Whitegate Stables, Leicestershire, received a sentence of eight years.

Charlie McDonagh, of Bescot Croft, Birmingham, was jailed for nine years.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Sergeant Ryan Catling, of Northamptonshire Police CID, said: “Today’s sentence is a welcome conclusion to a violent and terrifying incident which left the victims seriously injured, and has changed their lives forever.

“On the morning of January 1, 2020, in a totally disproportionate response to an earlier confrontation in Wellingborough, these four men launched a savage attack on their victims in their own homes, creating a scene of such bloodshed that it is incredible no-one was killed.

“From the outset this was a complex and challenging case to investigate, and on behalf of the victims and the officers involved, I am very pleased that those responsible have been convicted and will now spend a significant amount of time in prison, rightly deprived of their liberty.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victims in this case, who have shown quiet bravery and have all had to contend with serious physical injuries and significant mental trauma as a result of what happened to them, as well as receiving threats and intimidation for having the courage to give evidence to the police.

“The investigative team at Northamptonshire Police has also been second to none, their determination and attention to detail has ensured that these reckless men have been brought to account and I thank them all for their hard work on this case.

“There is no place for violence in our county, nor for those who believe they have the right to inflict their own punishment or harm on others. If you commit this kind of crime, we will come after you and make sure you face justice.”

Head of CID – Detective Superintendent Paul Rymarz, paid tribute to DS Catling and the investigation team following sentencing: “The work that has gone into this case has been absolutely exceptional and I am very proud of Ryan and the team who got this case over the finish line and have secured some incredible sentences as a result.

“Their hard work has sent a very clear message to anyone who thinks about committing violent crime in Northamptonshire in the future – we have a team of brilliant and meticulous detectives in this Force who will bring you to justice.”