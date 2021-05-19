Can you help us identify this man in connection with the theft of a bike in Ashford?

Police are looking for the man in our pictures in connection with the theft of a bike from a house in Chesterfield Road, Ashford yesterday (Monday, 17 May) at around 2.45pm.

A man was seen to take the bike from the front garden of the victim’s house and when challenged, immediately cycled off in the direction of Stanwell Road, Ashford. He is described as a white male, aged between 17 and 20 years, and of medium build. He was wearing black clothing and a black cotton balaclava.

The bike was found abandoned later yesterday.

If you can help police identify the man, please send us a private message via our Facebook or Twitter pages, contact a call handler through the live chat on our website www.surrey.police.uk, or call 101, quoting PR/45210051035. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.