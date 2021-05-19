Man, 29, charged with attempted murder following incident at Huyton pub

Police have charged a 29 year-old man with attempted murder following an incident at the Old Bank pub in Huyton on Monday 17th May.

Alan Roberts, of Heyes Street, Everton, has also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to injure.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Wirral adult remand court today, Wednesday 19th May.

A 23 year-old man remains under arrest and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC with reference 21000317629.

You can also call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their online form at: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.