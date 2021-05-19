£2m bingo haul for Doncaster West Team

If you were in the centre of Mexborough yesterday morning, you might have seen the heavy police presence outside Empire Bingo.

They certainly didn’t ‘knock at the door’…but they did manage a full house.

Following weeks of work by the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team, Tuesday morning saw a misuse of drugs warrant carried out at the building on Swinton Road in Mexborough.

The hard work paid off, as cannabis plants worth an estimated £2.18m were found, and two men aged 29 and 38 were arrested on suspicion of the production of class B drugs. They remain in custody.

The value of tackling cannabis production and sale is often questioned, as there is a commonly held misconception that it isn’t ‘real crime’. This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Inspector Adrian Luscombe, whose team led the operation, explained: “In Mexborough and the surrounding areas of Doncaster, we focus heavily on tacking organised crime gangs. The groups of criminals who operate in our communities cause misery for many, and we are relentless in our pursuit of those who control their activity.

“Cannabis farms generate essential income that drives OCG activity, it’s not a ‘harmless’ drug in any way, shape or form. Often extremely vulnerable people are recruited to look after the grows, living in appalling conditions full of fear. Because of this, we invest significant resources in disrupting this activity and identifying those responsible.

“If you have information that could help us identify those who set up these farms it’s essential you come forward and tell us what you know.

“If you’re not comfortable talking to us directly, contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.”