Chigwell: Appeal after assault

Two men have been charged in connection with an assault on a man in Chigwell.

The incident took place in Limes Avenue shortly after 1.15pm on Sunday 16 May.

The 31-year-old victim was treated in hospital for head wounds.

Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and Souraka Djabouri, 18, both of Tudor Crescent, Ilford, are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 19 May.

They are each charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, and religiously aggravated criminal damage.