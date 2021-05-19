Did you witness a fatal collision on the M60 yesterday

Police are appealing for information after a woman sadly died following a collision on the M60.

Shortly before 8am on Tuesday 18 May 2021, police were called to reports of a collision between a woman and a Box Van on the M60 close to marker post 10.3.

Emergency services attended and the woman – who is aged in her 30s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The van remained at the scene and the driver is assisting police with their enquiries.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Police Constable Simon Venguedasalon, of GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the woman’s family who we are supporting at this incredibly difficult time.

“This collision took place on a busy motorway during the morning rush hour when a number of people will have been travelling to and from Manchester.

“If anyone witnessed this incident, or has any information or dash cam footage that could assist police with their enquiries, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 611 of 18/05/2021.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Greater Manchester Victims’ Services provide emotional and practical support to anyone affected by crime and are a confidential service. The service can be contacted by visiting the website on www.gmvictims.org.uk or calling 0161 200 1950.