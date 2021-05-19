Attempted theft of ATM, Ancaster

Officers were called to the Co-op store in Ermine Street, Ancaster at 12.30am this morning. A digger had been driven into the store in an attempt to remove an ATM machine. This attempt failed and those involved fled the scene. A scene guard is in place at the store and we are investigating this incident.

If you witnessed this incident, and haven’t yet spoken with us, you can contact us through one of the following ways:

• By calling 101 quoting the reference 6 of 19 May 2021

• By emailing [email protected] – please remember to put the reference 6 of 19 May 2021 in the subject box

• You can also contact us through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

