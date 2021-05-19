A predatory paedophile who subjected three children to sexual abuse has been jailed.

Paul Berry began abusing his first victim in 1988 when he indecently assaulted a young girl.

He then began abusing two young boys in 2007 when he would make sexual advances towards them and sexually assault them.

The victims all bravely came forward in 2019 to report the abuse and an investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding unit.

Berry , 60, was arrested and denied all the allegations but a jury found him guilty of 12 counts of sexual assault at Newcastle Crown Court in March.

On Friday, May 14, at the same court, he was sentenced to 14 years behind bars.

Detective Constable Stefan Noakes, leading the investigation, welcomed the sentence and praised the bravery of the victims throughout this case.

Det Con Noakes said: “This has been such a long process for these victims but now thankfully they are getting the justice they deserve.

“Berry thought he was able to get away with his crimes by lying his way throughout this investigation but the jury saw through his deceit and he now faces the consequences of his actions.

“He made the victims endure further trauma by taking the case to trial but their strength and determination has been incredible and I hope now they can close off this awful chapter of their lives and move forward knowing Berry is behind bars where he belongs.”

Berry, of Pattinson Gardens, Felling, has also been handed an indefinite Serious Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) which places restrictions on him when he is released from prison and he will have to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse is urged to speak out and report to police or a support agency. Victims can report abuse online via the Northumbria Police website or contact 101.