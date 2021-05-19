Witness appeal after 13-year-old boy seriously injured in collision in Devizes

Police appealing for witnesses after a 13-year-old boy suffered serious injuries following a collision in Devizes yesterday.

We were called to Horton Road, close to the junction with Marlborough Close, at around 4.30pm yesterday (18/05).

The boy had exited a bus and was then involved in a collision with a silver van while crossing the road.

He was airlifted to Bristol Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, but these are not believed to be life-threatening. He is currently in a stable condition.

The male driver of the van remained at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The road was closed until around 10pm last night so emergency services could deal with the incident and officers could carry out collision investigation work.

PC Pete Fennell, from Wiltshire Police’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We know the road would have been busy at the time of the collision so we would urge any witnesses, including anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries, to come forward.

“Please call the unit on 101, quoting reference 54210047359.”