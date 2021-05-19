CCTV released in connection with sexual assault – Leamington

Warwickshire Police has released images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with an investigation in Leamington.

Between 7-8pm on Tuesday 30 March, a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in Avenue Road between York Walk and Station Approach.

Officers investigating the case would look to speak to the three individuals pictured, as they may have information which could assist with enquiries.

If anyone recognises them please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident 418 of 30 March 2021.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.