Witness appeal: Man left in serious condition following collision in Preston

We are appealing for information after a collision on New Hall Lane in Preston left a man in a serious condition.

Emergency services were called after a Peugeot Bipper van travelling away from Preston towards the M6 veered off the carriageway and collided with a wall.

The incident happened at about midday yesterday (May 18) close to the junction with Morington Road.

The van driver, a man in his 50s from Preston, is believed to have suffered a medical episode. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a poorly condition.

The road was closed for around three hours while the incident was dealt with.

Sgt Finn Quainton, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Tac Ops, said: “A man is in a poorly condition following this collision and I would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch”

Anyone who can help should call 101 quoting log 0679 of May 18th.