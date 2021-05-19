Appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Eltham

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Eltham.

At approximately 19:20hrs on Sunday, 16 May the woman, aged in her 60s, was walking in a park just off Glenesk Road, SE9 when she was approached by an unknown male.

The male pushed her into bushes and sexually assaulted her. As she shouted at him, the male punched the victim in the face and then ran off. He got into a black 4×4 type vehicle and drove off.

The suspect is described as aged between 20-40 years old, of muscular but slim build and wearing all black clothing including a jacket, hoody, trousers and trainers.

Detective Sergeant Dupe Mfon from the South East Public Protection Team said:

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw this incident, or witnessed the man fleeing the scene, to contact police. Any information you have could prove vital to us in identifying and apprehending this dangerous individual.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6296/16May. Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.