Have you seen missing Nathan Haskell from Bournemouth?

The 45-year-old was last seen at around 2.50pm on Monday 17 May.

He left Bournemouth in a green Peugeot 206, registration number ending LHK, and police have since located this vehicle in the Honey Lane area of Burley in the New Forest.

Police enquiries are ongoing to locate Nathan in the New Forest area, and we are concerned for his welfare.

Nathan is described as:

White

5ft 7ins tall

Slim

Short ginger hair

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white trainers, and a khaki and purple coloured hoodie.

If you have seen Nathan, or know where he is, please call 101 quoting 44210192669.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.