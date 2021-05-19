Two men alleged to be the leading figures in people-smuggling networks which are thought to be behind the movement of hundreds of migrants both into and out of the UK have been arrested by officers from the National Crime Agency following raids in east London.
Two kingpin people smugglers arrested in NCA raid
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
