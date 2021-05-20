Imitation handgun seized following disturbance in Leysdown

An imitation handgun was seized by officers responding to a report of a disturbance in the Isle of Sheppey.

Kent Police was called to Leysdown Seafront at 3.06pm on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 following a report that a man was behaving aggressively before making off from the area in a vehicle.

A patrol located the suspect’s vehicle in Lower Road, Sheerness. The driver reportedly became aggressive and assaulted a police officer.

The man was arrested and an imitation firearm, an air rifle and a machete were seized as part of the enquiry.

The 48-year-old, who is from the Medway area, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, firearms offences and assaulting an emergency worker. He is currently in custody.