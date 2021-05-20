Two fire engines were sent to the incident, and crews arrived to smoke issuing from the kitchen area of the property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames. No casualties were reported and the cause has not yet been confirmed.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a flat on Nelson Road in Whitstable
