BREAKING KENT WHITSTABLE

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a flat on Nelson Road in Whitstable

3 hours ago
Kent Fire Rescue Exercise Malthouse

Two fire engines were sent to the incident, and crews arrived to smoke issuing from the kitchen area of the property. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames. No casualties were reported and the cause has not yet been confirmed.