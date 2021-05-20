Fatal collision on the A2 passenger is killed in overnight collision

Information is sought following a fatal collision on the A2 near Dover.

At around 8pm on Wednesday 19 May 2021, a silver Volkswagen T-Roc is reported to have been in collision with a tree while it was travelling on the coastbound A2 at Shepherdswell.

A passenger, a man in his 20s from Dover, was declared deceased at the scene and a second person, a man in his 20s, received treatment for injuries that were not described as serious.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating the circumstances and would like to hear from anyone who has information.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who was travelling on the coastbound A2 and has footage of the collision, or footage of the vehicle being driven in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 01622 798538 quoting DS/JG/43/21. You can also email [email protected]