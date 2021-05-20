Not so much fun at the fair as Police block road into Wickham

Horse revellers, traders and animal lovers have turned out again for this year’s Wickham Horse Fair despite The annual event normally brings thousands of people to Hampshire village but the number seems to be down but there was still lots taking part in horse-related activities. Police used a van to block the road.

Police number and RSCPA inspectors were high and at times the number outranked the number of those showing their horses in the fenced-off arena.

Travellers from all across the country have packed the village some with horses to trade others just to enjoy and catch friends. The event is steeped in history and this year clearly the Police and other agencies seem to be trying to work with the visitors to make the day a success.

More to follow