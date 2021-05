A woman has been convicted of infanticide after killing her newborn baby in Aldershot.

Babita Rai, 24, was convicted today, 20 May, following a two-week trial at Winchester Crown Court.

They found her not guilty of murder.

The trial heard that officers were called to Manor Park, Aldershot, at around 1.30pm on Friday 19 May 2017 after the discovery of the baby girl’s body.

Rai is due to be sentenced later this year.