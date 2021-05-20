Man jailed for child sex offences in Eastleigh

A man has been jailed for two years and six months for child sex offences.

Thomas Murphy, aged 63, of George Green in Slough, has been sentenced to two years and six months in jail after pleading guilty to three counts of sexual assault of a child under 13.

The charges relate to offences that took place against one child between May 2018 and August 2020 in Eastleigh and Lincolnshire.

Yesterday, Wednesday 19 May, Murphy was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court to two years and six months in jail.

In addition to his custodial sentence, Murphy will be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years.

Following the sentence, Detective Constable Heather Tack, from Hampshire Constabulary’s Child Protection team said “Firstly I would like to commend the child for their courage in coming forward and telling us what happened to them and for their bravery throughout this investigation.

“We know how hard it is to come forward and report abuse which is why we have specially trained officers who support victims throughout the investigation and the court process.

“No child should have to suffer and we hope this case shows that we are committed to bringing to justice those who target children in this way.

“We encourage anyone who is being abused or knows of someone who is being abused to contact us on 101 where you can speak to one of our specialist officers in confidence.

“Alternatively, people can contact Childline on 0800 11 11, or if you are an adult who has concerns about a child, you can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000.”