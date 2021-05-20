Arrest after man hit with hammer outside his home

A 48-year-old was hit in the head with a hammer after being confronted
outside his home.
Police have arrested a man in connection with the attack and are appealing
for witnesses to the incident outside the victim’s flat in Norfolk Street in
Worksop at around 2.10pm on Monday (17 May).
The victim suffered a broken cheekbone and was covered in blood when police
arrived just minutes later.
His attacker fled the scene but enquiries led to the arrest of a 38-year-old
man.
Detective Constable Rebecca Hopson is leading the investigation. She said:
“There is absolutely no excuse for behaviour of this sort. The victim
could easily have been much more seriously injured and was lucky not to have
been.
“We are taking this incident really seriously. Officers were quickly on the
scene and our enquiries led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man on suspicion of
grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. He has now been released on police
bail pending further enquiries.
“I would ask anyone with information about this incident to call
Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 394 of 17 May
2021.”