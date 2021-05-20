Arrest after man hit with hammer outside his home

A 48-year-old was hit in the head with a hammer after being confronted

outside his home.

Police have arrested a man in connection with the attack and are appealing

for witnesses to the incident outside the victim’s flat in Norfolk Street in

Worksop at around 2.10pm on Monday (17 May).

The victim suffered a broken cheekbone and was covered in blood when police

arrived just minutes later.

His attacker fled the scene but enquiries led to the arrest of a 38-year-old

man.

Detective Constable Rebecca Hopson is leading the investigation. She said:

“There is absolutely no excuse for behaviour of this sort. The victim

could easily have been much more seriously injured and was lucky not to have

been.

“We are taking this incident really seriously. Officers were quickly on the

scene and our enquiries led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man on suspicion of

grievous bodily harm and criminal damage. He has now been released on police

bail pending further enquiries.

“I would ask anyone with information about this incident to call

Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 394 of 17 May

2021.”