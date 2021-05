Sussex Police is searching for missing 15-year-old Leo Ozawa.

Leo was last seen around 11am on Tuesday (May 11) in Belloc Road, Littlehampton, and there is concern for his welfare.

He is described as 5’ 9” tall and of medium build. When last seen he was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and black trainers.

If you see him or know where he is, please report online or call us on 101 quoting serial 708 of 11/05.