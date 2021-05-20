Folkestone county line dealer jailed

A drug dealer arrested in Folkestone has been jailed following an investigation by Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team.

Andre Musungu was found with 250 wraps of heroin and 87 wraps of crack cocaine at a hotel in the town on the afternoon of Thursday 10 December 2020.

The 20-year-old admitted two counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply at Canterbury Crown Court on Tuesday 27 April 2021.

Musungu, of Drummond Road, Bermondsey, south London, was brought back before the same court on Wednesday 17 May and sentenced to four and a half years in a young offenders’ institution.

Arrest

Officers from the County Lines and Gangs Team attended the premises in The Leas, Folkestone following an earlier disturbance nearby.

Musungu was found inside and a search of his room uncovered more than 300 wraps of the two class A drugs, which were estimated to have a total street value of around £4,500.

Analysis of Musungu’s phone uncovered multiple messages suggesting he was involved in drug dealing for the ‘AA’ line, including a message from a drug user complaining about the ‘muck’ he had been sold.

Musungu was also sentenced for similar offences which resulted from his arrest in Newmarket, Suffolk in July 2020, when he was also found with crack cocaine and heroin.

County lines

Detective Constable Jake Griffiths, of Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team, said: ‘Kent Police is committed to disrupting and shutting down county lines networks and bringing those involved to justice.

‘The class A drugs Musungu was bringing into Folkestone would have inevitably led to more crime and anti-social behaviour and I’m pleased his illegal wares have been seized and he has been removed from the streets for a significant amount of time.’