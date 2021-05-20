Investigation continues following stabbing in Sunbury

Police are continuing to investigate following the serious assault of a man at Sunbury Cross Shopping Centre yesterday (19 May).

Officers, including our armed response unit, were called following reports of a large fight which is believed to have broken out at around 5pm outside the front of the Marks and Spencer store. During the fight, a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the leg and received a significant injury.

The group involved are described as being white and mixed race males between the ages of 14 and 20. They were mostly wearing jogging bottoms and hooded tops, and all of them were wearing face coverings. It’s believed that some of the group had bicycles with them. Following the assault, they made off in the direction of the Spelthorne Estate.

Inspector Maxine Cilia, Borough Commander for Spelthorne, said: “No arrests have been made at this stage, however the investigating team are carrying out extensive enquiries to find who is responsible, so residents may notice a heightened police presence in the area today.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who have called in with information and I’d like to encourage any further witnesses to come forward to help us with our enquiries.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area between 4:45 and 5:30pm. There are a number of fast-food outlets nearby and it is possible that delivery drivers may have captured the moments before the incident without being aware of what was happening.

“Finally, we are asking anyone who may notice discarded clothing or weapon in the area to contact the police straight away, leaving the items as you found them.”

If you have any information which could help, please contact police quoting incident/crime reference number PR/45210052043 via:

Webchat on Their website surrey.police.uk

Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

Calling us on 101

If you do not wish to leave your name, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.