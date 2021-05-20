Man sentenced following nasty assault on 61-year-old EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE

A man who fractured his victim’s jaw and nose and caused bruising to his brain after attacking him with a metal bat has been sentenced to five years and ten months in prison.

Jamie Duffield custody picture Jamie Duffield, 32, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the attack – which happened in Tennyson Avenue, Bridlington, on Monday, 14 December.

He was sentenced at Hull Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 19 May) for assault causing grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard Duffield had been seen shouting and smashing the windows of the 61-year-old Patrick O’Hare’s flat with the metal bat. He then approached the front door, where he attacked the Mr O’Hare with the bat, causing him significant injuries to his head and face.

Duffield was arrested at the scene, kicking and damaging the door frame one of our vehicles in the process. The court heard that at the time of the assault Duffield had been drinking heavily and had also taken cocaine.

Detective Constable Sebastian Petch, who led the investigation, said: “This was a vicious and extremely violent attack, which could have easily resulted in the death of Mr O’Hare. “As a result of this assault, he struggles to walk, has ongoing issues with his speech and suffers significant memory loss – to the extent he had to be reminded that he was a father. “I hope that knowing Duffield will be spending almost six years behind bars will help to reassure him and work towards getting his life back on track. “I would also like to thank the lady who got in touch at the time of the attack. Thanks to her quick thinking and action, we were able to get officers to the scene and arrest Duffield before he caused any further injuries.”