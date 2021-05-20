WANTED: Have you seen Steven Pinnington?

Police are appealing for information to locate wanted man Steven Pinnington.

The 39-year-old is wanted for breaching the registered sex offender notification requirements.

Pinnington, who was born in Liverpool, is described as 5ft 7ins tall of slim build with green eyes, short dark hair and facial stubble. He has a mole on his right cheek, a scar on his right hand, a v-shaped scar on his right arm and a small scar on his inside left wrist.



Pinnington’s last known address was in Glasgow, Scotland, but it is thought he may have travelled to areas where he has links which include Blackpool, Liverpool, Birmingham and Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Pinnington is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the sex offender notification requirements by not letting police know of his whereabouts.

“Police would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward, anonymously if they want to.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 01253 604 019 or email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555