Man charged after Shelton stabbing

A man has been charged after a man was stabbed in Shelton.

Police were called following a disturbance outside Caledonia House student accommodation on Caledonia Road at approximately 3pm on Saturday (15 May).

Bamise Emmanuel Adeyemi, 20, of Caledonian Road, Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, possession of a bladed/sharp pointed article in a public place and possession of a controlled drug of Class B (cannabis).

Adeyami appeared before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre yesterday (19 May) and was remanded into custody. He will appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 21 June.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from London, received a 2cm wound to his shoulder following a disturbance outside. He attended the Royal Stoke University Hospital and was discharged shortly afterwards.