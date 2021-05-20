Man charged after fatal Newcastle RTC

A man has been charged following a fatal road traffic collision in Newcastle-under-Lyme last year.

Daniel Snee, 28, of Barber Place, Chell, has been charged with causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

Shaun Warren, aged 53, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, was riding his green Kawasaki motorcycle on Parkhouse Road when he was involved in a collision near the junction with Rosevale Road.

Despite the efforts of members of emergency service staff, Shaun was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist officers are supporting his family.

Snee will appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 3 June 2021.