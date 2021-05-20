Closure Order issued at Birkenhead house following anti-social behaviour

Working alongside Wirral Council ASB team, Wirral Community Policing Team has secured a Closure Order in relation to a house in Birkenhead.

The order is for 54 Harrowby Road, Birkenhead. It was issued at Wirral Magistrates Court today (Thursday 20 May) following numerous incidents of suspected anti-social behaviour.

A full closure order was granted for a period of three months under section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014. The tenancy has also been terminated by the housing association so the occupier will not return and the property will remain closed until 20 August.

Community Policing Sergeant Alan McKeon said: “Whenever we receive reports of antisocial behaviour we will do everything within our powers to work with partners including Wirral Council and housing associations to take action and where necessary apply for closure orders.

“Members of the community have the right to live in their own homes in peace and without having to suffer the behaviour of individuals who couldn’t care less about the misery they cause. We understand the stress that such behaviour leads to and we’ll continue to work closely with residents and our partners to deal with such problems.

“Thanks to information provided by all parties, we were able to gather the information and present this at court.

“What you see, hear and experience really helps us take this action, so I would continue to encourage our communities to come forward and speak to us when these issues affect you, for all of our benefit.”

