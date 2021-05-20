Trio arrested after cops track down stolen Audi

Three people have been arrested after officers tracked down an Audi car stolen in a car key burglary.

The vehicle activated Automatic Number Plate Recognition Cameras in South Muskham after being taken from Wilfred Avenue in Balderton at around 7am yesterday (19 May 2021).

Officers then tracked it to an industrial estate in Broughton and located the car on the site.

A 17-year-old boy, 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary nearby. They remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire’s burglary team, said: “It’s really distressing to experience a theft of any kind so we are glad that this vehicle has now been returned to its rightful owner and that we have three people in custody in relation to this offence.

“Criminals need to be warned that we have a number of methods that can lead to them being tracked down sometimes days after committing an offence and they never know when and how we are going to come knocking.

“We will use all the resources available to us to identify suspects and work with a number of specialist teams within Nottinghamshire Police who constantly provide intelligence and updates on specific incidents.

“We continue to investigate the full circumstances to this case and advise anyone with any information in relation to this burglary to contact us as soon as possible.”People with information can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 87 of 19 may.

Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.