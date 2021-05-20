Repeat offending teenager found guilty of intent to supply class A drugs

A 17 year old boy from Woking will spend 24 months in a detention and training centre after pleading guilty of supplying class A drugs at Guildford Magistrates Court last week.

Surrey Police officers arrested the boy on multiple occasions between June 2020 and March 2021 and due to his repeated breaches of bail conditions, he has now been sentenced to custody.

In total he pleaded guilty to nine separate offences of offering to supply drugs and being concerned in the supply and possession of criminal property, following a large investigation into drug dealing in Woking and Guildford.

During our investigation, officers found multiple phones in the boy’s possession, wraps of class A drugs, large amounts money and a list in his bedroom of the names and phone numbers of known drug users. A huge volume of drug deal related messages were found on the boy’s devices.

He could be extremely aggressive to officers and on one occasion had to be taken to hospital after he swallowed a small package in the presence of officers.

Woking borough commander Inspector Dave Bentley says: “It will come as a great relief to many residents in the west of the county that this prolific offender has been sentenced to time in a detention centre.

“Despite being put on bail, this offender showed total disregard for the terms of his bail, for the orders of the court and for the community he lives in. We firmly believe he would not have stopped offending had he remained on our streets.”