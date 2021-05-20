Jail for man who assaulted three officers near Aylesford

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to assaulting three officers near Aylesford and abusing hospital staff.

At around 11.40pm on Monday 17 May 2021, patrols were called to an address in Bull Lane, Eccles where Darren Selwood was detained in connection with a disturbance.

Headbutt

Following his arrest Selwood urinated over one of the officers and, as he was being placed in the rear of a police van, headbutted another officer twice.

He proceeded to strike his head against the walls and doors of the vehicle. This caused blood to spray over the inside of the van and an ambulance was called to convey him to hospital for medical attention.

Aggressive

Once at hospital Selwood was aggressive to officers and medical staff, and continually swore in the presence of members of the public.

He attempted to headbutt a constable who was supervising him and then spat in the eye of another.

A doctor who arrived to treat Selwood was also subjected to a torrent of racial abuse.

Once his treatment was completed, Selwood, of Clive House, Royal British Legion Village, Aylesford, was taken to the police station.

Charged

He was later charged with three assaults on emergency workers, a racially aggravated public order offence and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

The 37-year-old appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 19 May where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year and twenty-five weeks in prison.

This included the activation of a suspended sentence relating to similar offences.

District Commander for Tonbridge and Malling, Chief Inspector Omid Changizi, said: ‘Our officers work tirelessly to protect the public from harm and should be able to go about their duties without being assaulted, spat on and sprayed with blood and urine.

‘Similarly, hardworking medical staff should be confident to tend the injured and vulnerable without being subjected to racist abuse and threats.

‘The person arrested on this occasion has shown himself to be a violent and odious individual and I am pleased that within two days of being detained he is starting a prison sentence.’