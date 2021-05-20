Arrest after man robbed of electric scooter in Brighton

Police made an arrest after a man was robbed of his electric scooter in a Brighton street.

On Wednesday afternoon, 19 May, a 62-year-old man was riding his ‘stand-up’ electric scooter in Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton when he was pushed off it by another man who carried it away.

The victim was shaken but unhurt.

Following police enquiries a 21-year old man was arrested later that day on suspicion of the robbery and after being interviewed was released on police bail until 17 June while enquiries continue.

Officers also recovered the scooter at a nearby address.

The scooter is a ‘stand-up’ style machine, not a disability scooter.