Appeal for witnesses following incident involving Thames Valley Officer – Bracknell

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a Thames Valley Police officer was struck by a car.

At around 6.45pm on Wednesday (19/5) officers made an attempted stop on two cars on Stoney Road, Bracknell. During this, one of the cars struck a police officer who was on foot. The vehicle then drove off, colliding with another vehicle belonging to a member of the public.

The vehicle is a Red Range Rover Evoque, with a black roof, which may have damage to its front.

The officer was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Three arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Steve Kania, of Force CID based at Loddon Valley police station, said: “We are investigating this incident after one of our officers was struck by a vehicle.

“The officer in case was taken to hospital but has now been discharged and is recovering.

“We are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident to please call 101 quoting reference 43210216736.

“We are also looking to trace the red Range Rover Evoque, which may have damage to the front and also possbily a cracked windscreen.

“If you wish to report anonymously you can so by calling the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Note to Editors

A 29-year-old woman from Slough has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH with intent and driving a motor vehicle dangerously. She remains in custody.

A 25-year-old man from Bracknell has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 GBH with intent. He has been released under investigation.

A 29-year-old woman from Twickenham has been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. She remains in custody