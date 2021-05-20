Witness appeal after motorcyclist seriously injured in collision near Devizes

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a road traffic collision near Devizes.

It happened on the A342 Dunkirk Hill at around midday today (20/05).

The motorcyclist, a 19-year-old man, was driving down the hill in the direction of Rowde when he was involved in a collision.

No other vehicles were involved.

He was initially taken to Great Western Hospital, but has since been transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. His condition is currently described as critical.

The road was closed until around 2.30pm.

Det Con Rachel Catling, from Wiltshire Police’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the motorcycle shortly beforehand.

“We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have dash cam footage which could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54210048163.