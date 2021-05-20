Gross misconduct proven against former detective constable

Allegations of gross misconduct have been proven against a former detective constable following a special case hearing which took place on Tuesday, 18 May.

It found that the conduct of George Glassey, who was attached to the Central East Command Unit, breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Honesty and Integrity and Discreditable Conduct.

Had Glassey not resigned from the Met on Tuesday, 2 March, he would have been dismissed without notice.

Glassey was jailed for four months on Friday, 9 April after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court.

In October 2019, Glassey attended the custody suite at Bethnal Green Police Station and provided a positive identification statement for a burglary suspect. He claimed to have noticed the suspect whilst in custody and recognised him, which was later found to be false.

As soon as Glassey’s false statement came to light, the Met contacted the Crown Prosecution Service to alert them to the risk of an unsafe conviction, which was subsequently quashed.

Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, who leads the Central East command, said: “The public deserve the best from us at all times and I’m afraid, on this occasion, this former officer fell far below the high standards that the public expect of their police service.

“I am clear, as is the rest of the Met, that policing means you act with the upmost professionalism and integrity at all times. This is not up for negotiation.

“I know that this case will cause concern, but please be assured that there is simply no place for wrongdoing and gross dishonesty in the Metropolitan Police Service and we will always work quickly and robustly to root it out.”